HHS to launch 'surge testing' in COVID-19 hot spots

HHS has begun opening surge COVID-19 testing sites in three of the hardest hit cities in the U.S.

The department opened free testing sites in Jacksonville, Fla., Baton Rouge, La., and Edinburg, Texas, July 7. The sites will be open five to 12 days and can conduct 5,000 tests per day, per site.

The three cities chosen to have the first testing sites are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Brett Giroir, HHS assistant secretary for health, told The Hill that HHS may set up surge testing sites in other states if the program is successful.

Tests will be available to anyone 5 years and older who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19. HHS said it should take three to five days to get test results. People don't need to be residents of the cities where the sites are located to receive testing there.



Read the department's full news release here.

