Georgia system taps Medline as main lab supplier

Medline penned a deal to be the primary supplier of lab equipment for St. Joseph's/Candler Health System, which is based in Savannah, Ga.

Through the partnership, the only nonprofit health system in Southeast Georgia will have access to Medline tools that monitor item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and product spend, according to an Oct. 17 Medline news release.

The system will also benefit from the supplier's transship center in Richmond Hill, Ga., which is about 30 miles away and can help "with future supply chain disruptions, disaster preparedness and other emergency inventory situations," the release said.