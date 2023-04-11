$300M to local businesses and counting: 1 supply chain leader's approach to healthcare management

Calvin Wright, senior vice president of supply chain at Texas-based Houston Methodist, prides himself on investing in front-line workers and local businesses.

Mr. Wright, who has been in the role since December, has contracted hundreds of millions dollars to local, minority and women-led businesses in the last 10 years and encourages others to do the same.

Here, Mr. Wright shares his passion and expertise on the human element of healthcare supply chain.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What piqued your interest in healthcare supply chain?

Calvin Wright: I was interested in working in an industry that was, for the most part, recession-proof. As I spend more time in healthcare, I recognize the breadth of operating a healthcare organization and the high cost of doing so. It became obvious how important supply chain economics is to a healthy healthcare organization — and that's a great challenge.

Q: What are a few of your top priorities for 2023?

CW: Our priorities are, one, supporting innovative supply chain practices that make healthcare easier for front-line caregivers. The marketplace is ultra-competitive for front-line caregivers, and any advantage a healthcare provider can gain in recruiting and retaining these professionals is important. At Houston Methodist, we have several supply chain-leading technologies that make it easier for caregivers to perform their duties. Supply chain actively participates in Houston Methodist's innovation efforts, including beta testing many technologies in HM's innovation lab.

And two, supporting Houston Methodist's various service line strategies by working with our clinical and administrative leaders to reduce cost while continuing to maintain the quality of care and outcomes that make Houston Methodist one of the top healthcare providers in the country.

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment as chief supply chain officer?

CW: Contributing to the economic well-being of the communities where I work. Over the last 10 years, I have led contracting efforts that awarded over $300 million in annual contract value to local, minority and women-owned businesses.

Q: If you could pass along a piece of advice to other hospital supply chain leaders, what would it be?

CW: Use your power and influence to benefit the communities where you work. Chief supply chain officers across the country manage millions of dollars in non-labor contracts for supplies, services and capital. I am encouraged that many of my colleagues have worked with their local communities to create business opportunities. Many of these opportunities were created as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, when the country realized that most of the PPE was manufactured outside of the United States.

Q: What's the best piece of leadership advice you ever received?

CW: A mentor told me once that in order to be an effective leader, you have to learn how to manage polarities. Everyone has different perspectives, backgrounds and approaches to solving problems. More often than not, approaches will clash and you will have gridlock. He always encouraged me to work toward a solution of "both and" rather than "either or."