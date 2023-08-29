Tennessee health systems partner on employer-sponsored health plan

The University of (Knoxville) Tennessee Medical Center, Clarksville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and Chicago-based Summit Medical Group are partnering on a new employer-sponsored health plan called the East Tennessee Health Plan.

The new plan is available to all employers and is being offered in collaboration with Key Benefit Administrators and the American Health Data Institute, which will provide population health management programs for policyholders, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

"Partnering with Tennova and Summit Medical Group provides employers in the East Tennessee area the option to directly contract with healthcare providers, including a nationally recognized academic medical center," Joseph Landsman Jr., president and CEO of UTMC, said.





