CommonSpirit launches Population Health Services

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health launched its Population Health Services Organization, a national value-based services platform, on Sept. 20.

The platform will provide services including advanced population health analytics, network management, care coordination, data management and analytics, technology infrastructure, and reporting. It aims to expand access to equitable care while lowering care costs and improving quality and outcomes, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

In addition, the platform is designed to foster collaboration between independent and employed providers by supporting networks that are inclusive of both; half of the providers currently engaged in CommonSpirit value-based agreements are not employed by the health system.

CommonSpirit is one of the nation's largest providers of Medicare and Medicaid services, and its network spans nearly half of U.S. states. As such, the platform will serve a more diverse payer portfolio than any other management services organization, Thomas McGinn, MD, CommonSpirit's executive vice president of physician enterprise, said in the release.

"We serve diverse communities that include Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance which means our data are more representative of America than other models primarily focused on commercial insurance. Coupled with our reach across 24 states, we can use the data and tools and access to a broad patient population to take on critical national health issues that require the size, scale and depth that we can deliver," Dr. McGinn said. "For example, we can leverage data to understand patterns in testing, referrals, and treatment to develop interventions that reduce viral infections like Hepatitis C which disproportionately impact our most vulnerable populations."