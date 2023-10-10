Cleveland Clinic to advise health network in Chile

Cleveland Clinic has established a joint advisory council with the largest private healthcare network in Chile to share best practices and strategic guidance around patient care and growth.

As part of the relationship, RedSalud will have access to Cleveland Clinic experts for guidance on patient safety, quality and patient experience, according to an Oct. 10 news release. Cleveland Clinic leaders will also support RedSalud with leadership development and educational opportunities.

"We hope that through this advisory agreement, the best of international health practices will be brought to our country," Sebastian Reyes, CEO of RedSalud, said in a statement.

RedSalud has 30 ambulatory clinics, nine hospitals and more than 40 dental clinics in Chile.