Americans' satisfaction with 9 healthcare groups: Nurses lead, nursing homes lag

Americans' confidence in the healthcare system may be at a low point, but behind their overarching sentiment are varying degrees of satisfaction with professionals and institutions within the industry.

In 2023, only 34% of Americans said they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the U.S. medical system — more confidence than organized religion, less than the police, and the lowest score in a decade, according to Gallup.

Behind that meager confidence score are fluctuating levels of satisfaction with major components of the healthcare system, from care providers to institutions. Gallup conducted its 2023 Health and Healthcare survey Nov. 1-21, finding respondents are most satisfied by their experiences with nurses and least satisfied with the care of nursing homes.

Below is an overview of respondents' scores, captured in full with commentary by Gallup here.

Percentage of respondents who said the care or services provided by each group are generally excellent, good, only fair or poor

Nurses

Excellent/good: 82%

Only fair: 14%

Poor: 3%

Physicians

Excellent/good: 69%

Only fair: 26%

Poor: 5%

Hospitals

Excellent/good: 58%

Only fair: 29%

Poor: 11%

Walk-in or urgent care clinics

Excellent/good: 56%

Only fair: 32%

Poor: 10%

Telemedicine

Excellent/good: 52%

Only fair: 31%

Poor: 11%

Hospital emergency departments

Excellent/good: 47%

Only fair: 34%

Poor: 19%

Pharmaceutical or drug companies

Excellent/good: 33%

Only fair: 33%

Poor: 33%

Health insurance companies

Excellent/good: 31%

Only fair: 36%

Poor: 32%

Nursing homes

Excellent/good: 25%

Only fair: 33%

Poor: 37%