HCA sees AI as a positive, CEO says

It may be too early to understand the full potential of AI in healthcare, but HCA Healthcare is expecting it to be a significant part of its digital future, CEO Sam Hazen said on the company's second quarter earnings call July 27.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based 182-hospital system, which reported net income of $1.19 billion for the second quarter, has a "growing digital agenda," with AI firmly at the center of what Mr. Hazen called the company's "transformation and innovation" project.

"Within transformation and innovation where we want to improve care processes and efficiency, AI will play a large part in that," he said. "It's way early but we are excited what this can yield for us. We view it as a positive and potential for us in a very significant way."