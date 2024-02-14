Where employers are struggling the most, least with hiring

West Virginia ranked as the state where employers are having the hardest time finding workers, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine where employers are struggling most and least with hiring, WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for the latest month and the last 12 months. Rankings were based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Where employers are struggling the most with hiring, according to the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. South Carolina

3. Alaska

4. Colorado

5. Minnesota

6. Louisiana

7. Mississippi

8. Michigan

9. Virginia

10. Tennessee

Where employers struggle the least with hiring, according to the analysis:

1. Washington

2. Hawaii

3. Indiana

4. California

5. New York

6. Oregon

7. New Jersey

8. Utah

9. Nevada

10. District of Columbia



