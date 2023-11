US report card on preterm birth rates: Grades by state

In its annual report card on maternal and infant health, March of Dimes gave the U.S. a "D+" for its high preterm birth rate, which is one of the leading causes of infant death. Overall, 10.4% of all babies born in the U.S. were preterm in 2022, a minimal improvement from the all-time high of 10.5% in 2021.

The nonprofit organization gave each state a letter grade for its preterm birth rate. Overall, rates increased in 14 states and Washington, D.C., from 2021-22. No state earned an "A" grade.

Eight states earned a "B" grade; 18 states earned a "C" grade; 15 earned a "D" grade and eight got an "F."

How March of Dimes graded each state on preterm birth rates:

Alabama: F

Alaska: C

Arizona: C

Arkansas: F

California: B-

Colorado: C

Connecticut: C+

Delaware: D

Florida: D+

Georgia: F

Hawaii: C

Idaho: B

Illinois: D+

Indiana: D

Iowa: C-

Kansas: D+

Kentucky: F

Louisiana: F

Maine: C+

Maryland: C-

Massachusetts: B-

Michigan: D+

Minnesota: C+

Mississippi: F

Missouri: D-

Montana: C

Nebraska: D-

Nevada: D

New Hampshire: B+

New Jersey: C+

New Mexico: C-

New York: C+

North Carolina: D+

North Dakota: C-

Ohio: D

Oklahoma: D-

Oregon: B

Pennsylvania: C+

Rhode Island: B-

South Carolina: F

South Dakota: D+

Tennessee: D

Texas: D-

Utah: C+

Vermont: B

Virginia: C

Washington: B

West Virginia: F

Wisconsin: C-

Wyoming: D+

Access the full 2023 March of Dimes Report Card here.