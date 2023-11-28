US News to begin rating ASCs

U.S. News & World Report is adding new ratings of outpatient surgical centers to its annual series of healthcare ratings.

The media company plans to debut its Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list in the second quarter of 2024, according to a Nov. 28 news release.

The ratings, a partnership between U.S. News and CareJourney, a provider of cost and quality data, will be based on multiple measures, such as the facility's rate of emergency room visits and excess costs from avoidable complications. The ratings will combine measures to create a composite rating for each of the following areas: orthopedics and spine, gastroenterology, urology, and ophthalmology.

Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers is in addition to U.S. News' other health rankings and ratings including Best Hospitals, Best Children's Hospitals, Best Senior Living, Best Nursing Homes, Best OTC Medicine and Health Products, and Best Diets. The company released its most recent Best Hospitals rankings and ratings in August.





