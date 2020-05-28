US coronavirus deaths by state

The coronavirus-related death toll in the U.S. has crossed 100,000, standing at 100,437 as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28, according to data compiled by The Guardian.

The Guardian compiled the data using state-and county-level case and death figures reported by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28:

1. New York: 23,643

2. New Jersey: 11,339

3. Massachusetts: 6,473

4. Michigan: 5,334

5. Pennsylvania: 5,265

6. Illinois: 5,083

7. California: 3,884

8. Connecticut: 3,769

9. Louisiana: 2,722

10. Florida: 2,400

11. Maryland: 2,392

12. Ohio: 2,044

13. Indiana: 2,030

14. Georgia: 1,907

15. Texas: 1,562

16. Colorado: 1,352

17. Washington: 1,078

18. Virginia: 1,281

19. Minnesota: 942

20. Arizona: 831

21. North Carolina: 794

22. Missouri: 696

23. Mississippi: 670

24. Rhode Island: 655

25. Alabama: 581

26. Wisconsin: 539

27. Iowa: 491

28. South Carolina: 466

29. District of Columbia: 445

30. Kentucky: 400

31. Nevada: 396

32. Tennessee: 353

33. Delaware: 344

34. New Mexico: 325

35. Oklahoma: 322

36. New Hampshire: 214

37. Kansas: 205

38. Nebraska: 153

39. Oregon: 148

40. Arkansas: 120

41. Utah: 105

42. Idaho: 81

43. Maine: 81

44. West Virginia: 74

45. North Dakota: 56

46. South Dakota: 54

47. Vermont: 54

48. Hawaii: 17

49. Montana: 17

50. Wyoming: 13

51. Alaska: 10

