US coronavirus deaths by state
The coronavirus-related death toll in the U.S. has crossed 100,000, standing at 100,437 as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28, according to data compiled by The Guardian.
The Guardian compiled the data using state-and county-level case and death figures reported by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28:
1. New York: 23,643
2. New Jersey: 11,339
3. Massachusetts: 6,473
4. Michigan: 5,334
5. Pennsylvania: 5,265
6. Illinois: 5,083
7. California: 3,884
8. Connecticut: 3,769
9. Louisiana: 2,722
10. Florida: 2,400
11. Maryland: 2,392
12. Ohio: 2,044
13. Indiana: 2,030
14. Georgia: 1,907
15. Texas: 1,562
16. Colorado: 1,352
17. Washington: 1,078
18. Virginia: 1,281
19. Minnesota: 942
20. Arizona: 831
21. North Carolina: 794
22. Missouri: 696
23. Mississippi: 670
24. Rhode Island: 655
25. Alabama: 581
26. Wisconsin: 539
27. Iowa: 491
28. South Carolina: 466
29. District of Columbia: 445
30. Kentucky: 400
31. Nevada: 396
32. Tennessee: 353
33. Delaware: 344
34. New Mexico: 325
35. Oklahoma: 322
36. New Hampshire: 214
37. Kansas: 205
38. Nebraska: 153
39. Oregon: 148
40. Arkansas: 120
41. Utah: 105
42. Idaho: 81
43. Maine: 81
44. West Virginia: 74
45. North Dakota: 56
46. South Dakota: 54
47. Vermont: 54
48. Hawaii: 17
49. Montana: 17
50. Wyoming: 13
51. Alaska: 10
