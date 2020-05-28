US coronavirus deaths by state

The coronavirus-related death toll in the U.S. has crossed 100,000, standing at 100,437 as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28, according to data compiled by The Guardian.

The Guardian compiled the data using state-and county-level case and death figures reported by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., as of 7:25 a.m. CDT May 28:

1. New York: 23,643

2. New Jersey: 11,339

3. Massachusetts: 6,473



4. Michigan: 5,334



5. Pennsylvania: 5,265



6. Illinois: 5,083

7. California: 3,884

8. Connecticut: 3,769



9. Louisiana: 2,722



10. Florida: 2,400



11. Maryland: 2,392



12. Ohio: 2,044



13. Indiana: 2,030



14. Georgia: 1,907



15. Texas: 1,562

16. Colorado: 1,352



17. Washington: 1,078



18. Virginia: 1,281

19. Minnesota: 942



20. Arizona: 831



21. North Carolina: 794

22. Missouri: 696



23. Mississippi: 670



24. Rhode Island: 655



25. Alabama: 581



26. Wisconsin: 539



27. Iowa: 491



28. South Carolina: 466



29. District of Columbia: 445



30. Kentucky: 400



31. Nevada: 396



32. Tennessee: 353

33. Delaware: 344



34. New Mexico: 325



35. Oklahoma: 322



36. New Hampshire: 214



37. Kansas: 205



38. Nebraska: 153

39. Oregon: 148



40. Arkansas: 120



41. Utah: 105



42. Idaho: 81



43. Maine: 81



44. West Virginia: 74



45. North Dakota: 56



46. South Dakota: 54



47. Vermont: 54



48. Hawaii: 17

49. Montana: 17



50. Wyoming: 13



51. Alaska: 10

