US cities ranked according to safety

Nashua, N.H., is the safest city in the U.S., according to an analysis released Oct. 9 by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the safest cities in which to live, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three dimensions — home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety — using 41 metrics. Metrics ranged from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the percentage of the population that is uninsured. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 safest cities in the U.S., according to the analysis:

1. Nashua, N.H.

2. Columbia, Md.

3. South Burlington, Vt.

4. Gilbert, Ariz.

5. Warwick, R.I.

6. Portland, Maine

7. Casper, Wyo.

8. Yonkers, N.Y.

9. Burlington, Vt.

10. Scottsdale, Ariz.

Here are the 10 cities at the bottom of the list, according to the analysis:

1. St. Louis

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3. San Bernardino, Calif.

4. Baton Rouge, La.

5. Detroit

6. Oakland, Calif.

7. Memphis, Tenn.

8. Oklahoma City

9. Los Angeles

10. Washington, D.C.