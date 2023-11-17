Top states for racial health equity: US News

U.S. News & World Report has released a new set of state rankings that compare racial equality across four health categories.

To rank each state for health, the publication examined data from the CDC between 2017 and 2021. Disparities were calculated by determining the absolute difference in each racial or ethnic group's figure compared with that of the total population; for states with four or more racial or ethnic groups with sufficient data available, the publication determined the average of their absolute differences. States were ranked according to their calculated disparity levels. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the top 10 states for racial equality across four measures — general health, health insurance coverage, rates of premature death and mental health — according to U.S. News. Notably, Hawaii was the only state to show up on all four lists.





10 best states for racial equality in general good health:

1. South Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. Oklahoma

4. Arkansas

5. Hawaii

6. Alaska

7. Virginia

8. Texas

9. Georgia

10. Pennsylvania





10 best states for racial equality in health insurance coverage:

1. Hawaii

2. Montana

3. Alaska

4. Massachusetts

5. New York

6. Pennsylvania

7. Florida

8. Louisiana

9. Michigan

10. Maine





10 best states for racial equality in rates of avoidable, premature deaths:

1. Utah

2. Rhode Island

3. Massachusetts

4. New York

5. Hawaii

6. Connecticut

7. Nebraska

8. Oregon

9. California

10. New Jersey





10 best states for racial equality in mental health:

1. New Jersey

2. Alabama

3. Illinois

4. New York

5. Kentucky

6. Hawaii

7. Oklahoma

8. California

9. Nevada

10. Connecticut