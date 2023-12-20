Top hospitals for patient safety, according to women

The Women's Choice Award has released its annual list of the Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, recognizing 510 hospitals with a low incidence of surgical errors and infections.

The organization assessed 4,728 hospitals across 14 service lines or categories — including patient safety and patient experience — using the most recent publicly available clinical data and HCAHPS scores from CMS, along with national accreditation information.

In total, 1,800 hospitals were recognized in at least one award category. Hospitals on the patient safety list performed among the top 10% of organizations assessed across 12 measures, including sepsis rates, deaths among surgical patients with serious treatable complication and central line-associated bloodstream infections.

