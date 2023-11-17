The best place in the world to work, per Fortune

A global hotel firm tops the list of Fortune's 25 best workplaces in the world for 2023. Notably, the list only features one healthcare company.

Hilton locked down the No. 1 spot on the list. The McLean, Va.-based company, which employs 169,890 workers globally, held the second spot on the list in 2022.

Abbvie is the only healthcare company to make the 2023 list at spot No. 4. The North Chicago, Ill.-based pharmaceutical company employs 52,000 people worldwide and previously ranked No. 6 among the world’s best workplaces in 2022. Eighty-nine percent of Abbvie employees say the company is a great place to work.

DHL Express headquartered in Bonn, Germany; Cisco headquartered in San Jose, Calif.; and Teleperformance based in Miami round out Fortune’s 2023 top five.

In 2021, the same list included five healthcare companies, all in pharmaceuticals, biotech or life sciences: Abbvie, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Roche and Novartis.

Fortune ranked the best employers in healthcare earlier this fall, with nine hospitals and health systems recognized for 2023, the same number that made the list in 2022.











