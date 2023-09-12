States with the highest, lowest well-being scores

For the third consecutive year, Massachusetts received the title of the "healthiest state in the nation" according to the latest Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

The ranking is part of a report published Sept. 12 from digital health company Sharecare in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health.

Sharecare and BUSPH conducted web surveys among 493,244 U.S. residents in 2022 to assess the well-being of respondents across individual well-being domains, including physical, social, community, purpose and financial. Analysts also examined more than 600 elements of social determinants of health to identify those data associated with healthcare access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security.

States that earned a place among the top three in the nation received high scores in financial well-being, defined as "managing your economic life to increase financial security and reduce stress," according to Sharecare and BUSPH. Nine of the 10 lowest-ranked states held a bottom 10 ranking for well-being in the community domain.

The following states achieved the highest overall well-being scores in the nation, according to the community well-being index:

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. New Jersey

4. Maryland

5. New York

6. California

7. Colorado

8. Washington

9. Connecticut

10. Utah

The following states achieved the lowest overall well-being scores in the nation, according to the community well-being index:

1. Mississippi

2. Arkansas

3. West Virginia



4. Kentucky



5. Alabama

6. New Mexico

7. Louisiana

8. Oklahoma



9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

To read the full report and to learn about the project's methodology, click here.