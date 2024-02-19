States ranked by total primary care physicians in 2024

California has the most primary care physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the least, according to KFF data published in February.

KFF sourced Redi-Data for professionally active state licensed MDs and DOs as of January 2024. In the United States, there are 523,042 active licenses. KFF also categorized physician totals by specialty, including internal medicine, family and general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and geriatrics. 

States ranked by total primary care physicians in 2024:

  1. California: 56,761
  2. New York: 45,887
  3. Texas: 33,670
  4. Florida: 30,115
  5. Pennsylvania: 26,681
  6. Illinois: 24,150
  7. Ohio: 21,558
  8. Michigan: 20,824
  9. Massachusetts: 16,433
  10. New Jersey: 16,358
  11. North Carolina: 14,565
  12. Georgia: 13,636
  13. Virginia: 12,590
  14. Maryland: 11,891
  15. Washington: 11,717
  16. Missouri: 10,904
  17. Tennessee: 9,347
  18. Minnesota: 9,342
  19. Arizona: 9,297
  20. Wisconsin: 9,063
  21. Indiana: 8,728
  22. Connecticut: 7,687
  23. Colorado: 7,576
  24. South Carolina: 6,968
  25. Louisiana: 6,774
  26. Oregon: 6,381
  27. Alabama: 6,300
  28. Kentucky: 5,751
  29. Oklahoma: 5,454
  30. Iowa: 5,008
  31. Kansas: 4,191
  32. Arkansas: 4,032
  33. Mississippi: 3,550
  34. District of Columbia: 3,495
  35. Nevada: 3,425
  36. Utah: 3,317
  37. New Mexico: 3,134
  38. West Virginia: 3,126
  39. Nebraska: 3,048
  40. Rhode Island: 2,906
  41. Maine: 2,628
  42. Hawaii: 2,346
  43. New Hampshire: 2,152
  44. Idaho: 1,898
  45. Delaware: 1,644
  46. North Dakota: 1,284
  47. Montana: 1,255
  48. South Dakota: 1,217
  49. Vermont: 1,192
  50. Alaska: 1,080
  51. Wyoming: 706

