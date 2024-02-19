California has the most primary care physicians in the country, while Wyoming has the least, according to KFF data published in February.

KFF sourced Redi-Data for professionally active state licensed MDs and DOs as of January 2024. In the United States, there are 523,042 active licenses. KFF also categorized physician totals by specialty, including internal medicine, family and general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and geriatrics.

States ranked by total primary care physicians in 2024: