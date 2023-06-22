States ranked by reproductive healthcare quality: Commonwealth Fund

Massachusetts is the highest ranked state for reproductive and women's healthcare quality, while New Mexico is the lowest ranked, according to the Commonwealth Fund's "2023 Scorecard of State Health System Performance."

The report was published June 22 and is generally based on data from 2021, evaluating all 50 states across 58 performance indicators. Below is how states ranked on reproductive care and women’s health quality and comprehensiveness. The ranking was based on 12 indicators, including measures of maternal and infant mortality, maternal morbidity and preterm births, and ability to get routine checkups, prenatal and postpartum care.

The ranking includes ties.

1. Massachusetts

2. Rhode Island

3. New Hampshire

4. Maine

5. Connecticut

6. Iowa

7. Vermont

8. Wisconsin

9. Oregon

10. New York

11. Hawaii

12. California

13. Minnesota

14. Illinois

15. Washington

16. Pennsylvania

17. Maryland

17. North Dakota

19. District of Columbia

20. South Dakota

21. New Jersey

22. Colorado

22. Idaho

24. Nebraska

25. Montana

26. Michigan

27. Kansas

27. Utah

29. Delaware

30. Virginia

31. Ohio

32. Indiana

33. Wyoming

34. Missouri

35. Florida

35. Kentucky

37. Nevada

38. Louisiana

38. West Virginia

40. Tennessee

41. North Carolina

42. South Carolina

43. Alabama

43. Arizona

45. Georgia

46. Arkansas

47. Oklahoma

48. Alaska

49. Texas

50. Mississippi

51. New Mexico





