States ranked by reproductive healthcare quality: Commonwealth Fund

Massachusetts is the highest ranked state for reproductive and women's healthcare quality, while New Mexico is the lowest ranked, according to the Commonwealth Fund's "2023 Scorecard of State Health System Performance."
The report was published June 22 and is generally based on data from 2021, evaluating all 50 states across 58 performance indicators. Below is how states ranked on reproductive care and women’s health quality and comprehensiveness. The ranking was based on 12 indicators, including measures of maternal and infant mortality, maternal morbidity and preterm births, and ability to get routine checkups, prenatal and postpartum care.
The ranking includes ties.
1. Massachusetts
2. Rhode Island
3. New Hampshire
4. Maine
5. Connecticut
6. Iowa
7. Vermont
8. Wisconsin
9. Oregon
10. New York
11. Hawaii
12. California
13. Minnesota
14. Illinois
15. Washington
16. Pennsylvania
17. Maryland
17. North Dakota
19. District of Columbia
20. South Dakota
21. New Jersey
22. Colorado
22. Idaho
24. Nebraska
25. Montana
26. Michigan
27. Kansas
27. Utah
29. Delaware
30. Virginia
31. Ohio
32. Indiana
33. Wyoming
34. Missouri
35. Florida
35. Kentucky
37. Nevada
38. Louisiana
38. West Virginia
40. Tennessee
41. North Carolina
42. South Carolina
43. Alabama
43. Arizona
45. Georgia
46. Arkansas
47. Oklahoma
48. Alaska
49. Texas
50. Mississippi
51. New Mexico