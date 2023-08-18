Oklahoma health system CEO criticizes Leapfrog rankings

Hospital rankings, particularly those from U.S. News & World Report, have drawn scrutiny from health system leaders in recent months. Now, The Leapfrog Group — known for assigning hospitals letter grades — is also facing criticism.

James Berry, CEO of Tahlequah, Okla.-based Northeastern Health System, alleged Leapfrog ratings have created a "medical social media bully pulpit" in an Aug. 17 report from Tahlequah Daily Press.

"Leapfrog performance measurements and letter grades are biased toward large, tertiary hospitals in urban areas," Mr. Berry told the newspaper. "They echo the belief that critical and/or subspecialty care should only occur in large urban hospitals, and all rural communities should transfer complex patients for care because it is 'appropriate and safe.'"

Northeastern's hospital received a "D" from Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grade in spring 2023, indicating the hospital performs worse than average across several measures. Mr. Berry disagrees with the group's assessment.

"Leapfrog's standard measure for an effective Intensive Care Unit, equates appropriate treatment as only under the supervision of a critical care specialty physician," Mr. Berry said. "All day, every day — otherwise [Leapfrog rates] the care provided as substandard hospital care for critical patients."

However, physicians are scarce in rural Oklahoma. The health system employs only one pulmonologist/critical care specialist, who works 10 to 12, 12-hour shifts in the ICU per month.

Mr. Berry also takes issue with Leapfrog's consideration of nurse education. The group assesses hospitals based on the percentage of registered nurses with BSNs and surgical competence.

"My 30 years in healthcare have taught me that it's not the education that counts, but the passion to help people get better," Mr. Berry said. "Fewer people in rural areas have advanced education, including RNs. NHS disagrees with LeapFrog's philosophical position but has no outlet for discussion."

Leah Binder, CEO of Leapfrog, told Becker's that she disagrees with Mr. Berry's concerns. She defended the group's safety grades and surveys as "exceptionally rigorous, tested, expert reviewed and transparent."

"The only bias in Leapfrog methodology is a bias toward the hospitals that put patients first. Those hospitals will do best on Leapfrog time and again," Ms. Binder said. "Hundreds of rural and community hospitals demonstrate outstanding performance on Leapfrog and patients of Northeastern Health System should expect no less. All patients deserve dignified, high-quality healthcare, whether they live in an urban or rural area or whether they choose a small or large hospital."