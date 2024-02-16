20 largest for-profit hospitals

Texas is home to many of the largest for-profit hospitals in the U.S. as measured by total beds.
Of the 20 largest proprietary hospitals in the country, nine are in Texas. The state leads the nation for the most for-profit hospitals, as well as hospitals overall, while it ranks third for the number of for-profit hospital beds per 1,000 people.
Below are hospitals ranked by total beds. Counts are sourced from the American Hospital Directory, which draws data from hospitals' most recent CMS Cost Reports. Data was accessed Feb. 16.
- Methodist Hospital (San Antonio, Texas): 1,831
- Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio, Texas): 1,608
- South Texas Health System Edinburg (Texas): 887
- Medical City Dallas: 836
- Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.): 815
- Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 793
- Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas): 790
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 766
- North Shore Medical Center (Miami): 748
- TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 700
- Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers, Fla.): 699
- HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis, Fla.): 666
- Medical City Plano (Texas): 613
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas): 611
- St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas): 611
- Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso, Texas): 605
- Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Calif.): 598
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.): 595
- Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.): 568
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster, Texas): 554