20 largest for-profit hospitals

Texas is home to many of the largest for-profit hospitals in the U.S. as measured by total beds. 

Of the 20 largest proprietary hospitals in the country, nine are in Texas. The state leads the nation for the most for-profit hospitals, as well as hospitals overall, while it ranks third for the number of for-profit hospital beds per 1,000 people.  

Below are hospitals ranked by total beds. Counts are sourced from the American Hospital Directory, which draws data from hospitals' most recent CMS Cost Reports. Data was accessed Feb. 16.

  1. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio, Texas): 1,831
  2. Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio, Texas): 1,608
  3. South Texas Health System Edinburg (Texas): 887
  4. Medical City Dallas: 836
  5. Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.): 815
  6. Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 793
  7. Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas): 790
  8. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 766
  9. North Shore Medical Center (Miami): 748
  10. TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 700
  11. Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers, Fla.): 699
  12. HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis, Fla.): 666
  13. Medical City Plano (Texas): 613
  14. HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas): 611
  15. St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas): 611
  16. Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso, Texas): 605
  17. Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Calif.): 598
  18. Brookwood Baptist  Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.): 595
  19. Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.): 568
  20. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster, Texas): 554

