20 largest for-profit hospitals

Texas is home to many of the largest for-profit hospitals in the U.S. as measured by total beds.

Of the 20 largest proprietary hospitals in the country, nine are in Texas. The state leads the nation for the most for-profit hospitals, as well as hospitals overall, while it ranks third for the number of for-profit hospital beds per 1,000 people.

Below are hospitals ranked by total beds. Counts are sourced from the American Hospital Directory, which draws data from hospitals' most recent CMS Cost Reports. Data was accessed Feb. 16.