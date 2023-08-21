Healthcare jobs that require the most innovative thinking

The Labor Department's Occupational Network ranked chief sustainability officers as the job that requires the most innovation in healthcare.
The list ranked professions on a scale of 1 to 100 on innovation and how much the job "requires creativity and alternative thinking to develop new ideas for and answers to work-related problems."
Here are the 10 healthcare professions ranked by the highest need for innovation:
1. Chief sustainability officers: 87
2. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists: 86
3. Occupational therapy assistants: 84
4. Chief executives: 82
4. Prosthodontists: 82
6. Dietetic technicians: 81
7. Clinical nurse specialists: 80
8. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary: 77
8. Urologists: 77
10. Advanced practice psychiatric nurses: 75