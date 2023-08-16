Healthcare jobs requiring the most adaptability

The Labor Department's Occupational Network ranked urology as the job that requires the most adaptability in the country.

The list ranked professions on a scale of 1 to 100 on adaptability and flexibility and how much workers are "required to be open to change (positive or negative)" on the job.

Here are the 10 healthcare professions ranked by the highest need for adaptability:

Urologists: 98

Advanced practice psychiatric nurses: 94

Acute care nurses: 93

Clinical nurse specialists: 93

Dietetic technicians: 93

Recreational therapists: 93

Midwives: 92

Nurse anesthetists: 92

Speech language pathologists: 92

Healthcare social workers: 91