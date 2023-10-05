CVS' Karen Lynch is (still) the most powerful woman in business

Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health, has been named Fortune's most powerful woman in business for the third consecutive year.

"In the past year, CVS Health acquired primary care provider Oak Street Health and home health care specialist Signify Health for a total of $19 billion," Fortune wrote in an Oct. 5 news release. "The deals are part of a strategy — accelerated with CVS Health's 2018 acquisition of insurer Aetna — to transform the company formerly known as a drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager into a driving force in the healthcare sector."

Fortune's list, now in its 26th year, ranks 100 powerful female business leaders from around the world. Criteria include the size of the business, the health of that business, the exec's career trajectory, her cultural and societal influence, and how she uses her power.

Six executives from U.S.-based healthcare companies made the cut this year, and are listed below beside their rank out of 100.

1. Karen Lynch, President and CEO. CVS Health

10. Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO. Elevance Health

27. Heather Cianfrocco, President. Optum, UnitedHealth Group

29. Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business. Pfizer

40. Sarah London, CEO. Centene

91. Reshma Kewalramani, President and CEO. Vertex



View the full lineup here.