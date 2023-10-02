Best, worst states for ED pediatric preparedness

Only five states have 50 percent or more of its hospitals with state certification for readiness for pediatric emergencies, an investigation Oct. 1 by The Wall Street Journal found.

The Journal created a comprehensive list of hospitals nationwide that have received state certification of some level of readiness for pediatric emergencies, including children's hospitals and ceratin pediatric trauma centers.

It found only three states — Illinois, New Jersey and Tennessee — have mandatory preparedness programs and 22 states have voluntary programs. According to a chart, states with mandatory or voluntary programs have higher rates of pediatric preparedness than states without it.

Here are states listed by share of emergency rooms deemed pediatric ready:

5 percent or under

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Mississippi

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

6 percent to 10 percent

Colorado

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

11 percent to 19 percent

Alaska

Kentucky

Nevada

Rhode island

Washington

20 to 49 percent

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Montana

New Hampshire

Wyoming

50 percent or more

Delaware

Illinois

New Jersey

Tennessee

Utah