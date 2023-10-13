ANCC awards 2 hospitals for innovation, patient care

The American Nurses Credentialing Center presented awards to hospitals in Florida and Nebraska for their nursing innovation and patient care programs, respectively.

Clearwater, Fla.-based Morton Plant Hospital won the 2023 Pathway Award for its virtual nurse program, which aims to reduce two hours of administrative work for bedside RNs by allocating those roles to virtual nurses. The 599-bed hospital also created this program to improve nursing job satisfaction and retention, and enhance patient experiences and safety, according to an ANCC news release.

Morton Plant won $100,000 for this workforce model, which can be replicated to other hospitals across the U.S.

A patient care program created by clinical nurses at Children's Nebraska, based in Omaha, won the 2023 Magnet Prize and $125,000. The initiative, called Project Austin: Bridging the Gap Between Hospital and Home for Children with Special Health Care Needs, personalizes care plans for children with medically complex conditions.

The care plan is developed between the patient's family, providers and Project Austin workers, who then share the plan with local emergency medical services and emergency department teams. This "builds community awareness and ensures continuity of care between hospital visits," ANCC said of the project that has spread to eight states and nearly 2,000 pediatric patients.

Press Ganey sponsored both awards.