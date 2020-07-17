8 health systems on list of best workplaces for disability inclusion

Eight health systems were named to the 2020 Disability Equality Index's best places to work for disability inclusion.

The index is jointly determined by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. This year's list features 205 top-scoring companies for disability inclusion. Companies featured on the list scored an 80 percent or above on the best places to work list.

Below are the eight healthcare providers that made the list:

1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa, Wis.)

4. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

5. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

6. MD Anderson Cancer Center

7. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

8. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Network (Charlestown, Mass.)

