8 Blue Ribbon healthcare companies, per Fortune

Eight healthcare companies were named to Fortune's Blue Ribbon list for appearing on multiple rankings in the past year.
To qualify, the companies must have shown up on at least four of Fortune's recent annual rankings, including the most-admired, fastest-growing and best companies to work for, according to the Jan. 30 story.
The "blue-ribbon" healthcare companies for 2024 are:
Five lists
Elevance Health (formerly Anthem)
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women
No. 51 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 22 on the Fortune 500
No. 57 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World's Most Admired Companies
Pfizer
No. 85 on the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 29 on Most Powerful Women
No. 102 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 38 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
Four lists
Abbott Laboratories
No. 10 on Change the World
No 338 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 99 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
Centene
No. 40 on Most Powerful Women
No. 60 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 25 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 11 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 6 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson
No. 79 on Most Powerful Women
No. 112 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 40 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
Merck
No. 231 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 69 on the Fortune 500
No. 98 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World's Most Admired Companies
UnitedHealth Group
No. 27 on Most Powerful Women
No. 10 on the Fortune Global 500
No. 5 on the Fortune 500
World's Most Admired Companies
While no health systems made the Blue Ribbon list, other companies with healthcare presences that did included Walmart (five rankings) and Amazon and Best Buy (four appearances each). Healthcare had the third-most "blue-ribbon" companies, following financials and technology (11 each).