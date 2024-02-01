8 Blue Ribbon healthcare companies, per Fortune

Eight healthcare companies were named to Fortune's Blue Ribbon list for appearing on multiple rankings in the past year.

To qualify, the companies must have shown up on at least four of Fortune's recent annual rankings, including the most-admired, fastest-growing and best companies to work for, according to the Jan. 30 story.

The "blue-ribbon" healthcare companies for 2024 are:

Five lists

Elevance Health (formerly Anthem)

No. 10 on Most Powerful Women

No. 51 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 22 on the Fortune 500

No. 57 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World's Most Admired Companies

Pfizer

No. 85 on the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 29 on Most Powerful Women

No. 102 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 38 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

Four lists

Abbott Laboratories

No. 10 on Change the World

No 338 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 99 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

Centene

No. 40 on Most Powerful Women

No. 60 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 25 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

CVS Health

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women

No. 11 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 6 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson

No. 79 on Most Powerful Women

No. 112 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 40 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

Merck

No. 231 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 69 on the Fortune 500

No. 98 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World's Most Admired Companies

UnitedHealth Group

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women

No. 10 on the Fortune Global 500

No. 5 on the Fortune 500

World's Most Admired Companies

While no health systems made the Blue Ribbon list, other companies with healthcare presences that did included Walmart (five rankings) and Amazon and Best Buy (four appearances each). Healthcare had the third-most "blue-ribbon" companies, following financials and technology (11 each).