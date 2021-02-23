7 health systems listed among 'world's most ethical companies' for 2021
Seven health systems were among 135 companies identified for their "unwavering commitment to business integrity" by the Ethisphere Institute, a company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards.
Ethisphere evaluates companies' ethics and compliance programs, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship, governance, leadership and reputation, the last of which includes a review of public filings and media. There is a $3,000 fee to participate.
The seven healthcare providers for 2021:
- Baptist Health South Florida (Miami)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Covenant Health (Alberta, Canada)
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Northwell Health (New York City)
- MetroHealth (Cleveland)
- University Hospitals (Cleveland)
The 135 companies ranked as the world's most ethical for 2021 span 47 industries. The awards date to 2007. Read more about Ethisphere's evaluation process here.
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.