7 health systems listed among 'world's most ethical companies' for 2021

Seven health systems were among 135 companies identified for their "unwavering commitment to business integrity" by the Ethisphere Institute, a company that defines and measures corporate ethical standards.

Ethisphere evaluates companies' ethics and compliance programs, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship, governance, leadership and reputation, the last of which includes a review of public filings and media. There is a $3,000 fee to participate.

The seven healthcare providers for 2021:

Baptist Health South Florida (Miami)

Cleveland Clinic

Covenant Health (Alberta, Canada)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Northwell Health (New York City)

MetroHealth (Cleveland)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

The 135 companies ranked as the world's most ethical for 2021 span 47 industries. The awards date to 2007. Read more about Ethisphere's evaluation process here.

