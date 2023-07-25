35 hospitals, health systems among America's best employers for women: Forbes

More than 8 percent of the best employers for women are hospitals and health systems, according to Forbes' most recent ranking.

The publication and market research firm Statista released their ranking of America's best employers for women July 25. The list is largely derived from surveys administered to 60,000 workers — two-thirds of whom were women — at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Workers rated their employers in areas like work environment, salary and employee diversity. Women specifically were asked to rate pay equity, parental leave policies, gender diversity, flexibility, the availability of leadership and advancement opportunities for women, representation of women in upper management, and employer response to discriminatory incidents. Finally, researchers identified the percentage of women in each company's executive management or board and used the collective information to generate a score.

The top 400 companies made the list, including 35 hospitals and health systems — all of which were in the top half of the ranking.

These hospitals and health systems made the cut; they are listed alongside their cross-industry ranking out of 400.

12. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

14. UW Medicine (Seattle)

17. Boston Children's Hospital

18. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

19. UCLA Health (Los Angeles, Calif.)

24. Houston Methodist

32. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

36. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

42. Cincinnati Children's

43. UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

45. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

47. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

55. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

58. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

61. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

73. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

77. MaineHealth (Portland)

79. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

85. OhioHealth (Columbus)

93. WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

94. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

102. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

107. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

113. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

114. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

116. Cleveland Clinic

117. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

119. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

123. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

138. Northwell Health (New York City)

140. MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.)

142. WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.)

144. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

155. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

158. Saint Luke's Health System Kansas City