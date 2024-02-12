26 most sleep-deprived cities

New York City might be nicknamed "the city that never sleeps" — but when it comes to the right amount of shuteye, many American cities are doing worse.

That conclusion comes from a recent SmartAsset analysis. The financial services company analyzed 2023 sleep data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The 100 largest cities for which data was available were ranked based on the percentage of adults who reported an average of less than seven hours of sleep per night.

These 26 cities have the most sleep-deprived populations, according to the report:

1. Honolulu — 42.3% of adults do not get enough sleep each night

2. Norfolk. Va. — 41.1%

3. Richmond, Va. — 41%

4. New Orleans — 39.4%

5. Detroit — 38.9%

6. Kansas City, Mo. — 38.8%

7. Huntsville, Ala. — 38.7%

8. Toledo, Ohio — 38.5%

9 (tie). Philadelphia — 38.4%

9 (tie). Newark, N.J. — 38.4%

11. Cincinnati — 38.3%

12. Indianapolis — 37.9%

13 (tie). Cleveland — 37.5%

13 (tie). Miami — 37.5%

15. Laredo, Texas — 37.3%

16 (tie). Port St. Lucie, Fla. — 37%

16 (tie). Corpus Christi, Texas — 37%

18. Columbus, Ohio — 36.9%

19 (tie). San Antonio, Texas — 36.8%

19 (tie). Henderson, Nev. — 36.8%

19 (tie). Las Vegas — 36.8%

19 (tie). North Las Vegas, Nev. — 36.8%

19 (tie). Enterprise, Nev. — 36.8%

24. Memphis, Tenn. — 36.4%

25 (tie). Chesapeake, Va. — 36.2%

25 (tie). Jacksonville, Fla. – 36.2%