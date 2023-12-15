25 most affordable, fastest-growing cities in America

Multiple cities in Texas are attracting residents with affordable housing prices and moderate living costs, according to a Dec. 15 analysis from GoBankingRates.

The financial planning website used data from the Census Bureau's most recent American Community Survey to identify the 200 cities with the largest populations, then analyzed these cities based on their population changes in recent years, median household income, average rent, average home values and overall cost of living.

These 25 cities are the most affordable and fastest-growing, per the analysis:

1. Killeen, Texas

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. Clarksville, Tenn.

4. Oklahoma City

5. Lubbock, Texas

6. Huntsville, Ala.

7. Kansas City, Mo.

8. Greensboro, N.C.

9. Gainesville, Fla.

10. Winston-Salem, N.C.

11. Lincoln, Neb.

12. Tallahassee, Fla.

13. Columbus, Ohio

14. Frisco, Texas

15. Murfreesboro, Tenn.

16. Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Durham, N.C.

18. Fort Worth, Texas

19. McKinney, Texas

20. Knoxville, Tenn.

21. Visalia, Calif.

22. Olathe, Kan.

23. Spokane, Wash.

24. Grand Prairie, Texas

25. Bakersfield, Calif.



View more details, including each city's typical home value and population growth over the past five years, here.