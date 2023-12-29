20 US cities with the highest income gains

Between 2021 and 2022, the median income in major U.S. cities increased by an average of 8.1%; however, in some cities, gains exceeded 20%.

Financial planning website SmartAsset analyzed the most recent Census Bureau data for 349 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which saw the most income growth between 2021 and 2022.

Residents in these 20 cities saw the most significant bump to their median income — with some more than tripling the national average:

1. The Woodlands, Texas — 31.06% income growth ($137,355 median income in 2022)

2. Palm Bay, Fla. — 30.87% ($71,645)

3. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. — 29.21% ($108,345)

4. Visalia, Calif. — 26.8% ($81,362)

5. Buckeye, Ariz. — 26.28% ($95,235)

6. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — 25.62% ($81,544)

7. Miami — 25.01% ($60,989)

8. Elizabeth. N.J. — 24.37% ($64,113)

9. Antioch, Calif. — 23.66% ($100,178)

10. Surprise, Ariz. — 23.59% ($96,912)

11. Lancaster, Calif. — 23.15% ($79,113)

12. Palmdale, Calif. — 23.04% ($90,330)

13. San Mateo, Calif. — 22.56% ($159,275)

14. Rialto, Calif. — 22.3% ($85,585)

15. Longmont, Colo. — 22.08% ($89,010)

16. Baton Rouge, La. — 21.93% ($50,304)

17. Carmel, Ind. — 21.82% ($130,332)

18. Riverview, Fla. — 21.28% ($98,470)

19. Rockford, Ill. — 21.27% ($53,994)

20. Orlando, Fla. — 20.65% ($65,354)





View the full ranking here.