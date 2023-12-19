20 states where the most workers are quitting

States in the Southern U.S. are among those with the most workers quitting their jobs across industries, according to one analysis.
The finding is from Stacker, which used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary October 2023 quit rates. Quit rates are calculated by the bureau as the number of quits during the month as a percentage of the total number of jobs. Stacker used the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed.
Here are the 20 states with the most workers quitting their jobs, according to the analysis:
1. Alaska
Quit rate: 3.4%
Number of quits: 11,000
2. Montana
Quit rate: 3.3%
Number of quits: 17,000
3. Delaware
Quit rate: 3.3%
Number of quits: 16,000
4. Tennessee
Quit rate: 3.2%
Number of quits: 106,000
5. Mississippi
Quit rate: 3.2%
Number of quits: 37,000
6. Louisiana
Quit rate: 3.1%
Number of quits: 61,000
7. West Virginia
Quit rate: 3.1%
Number of quits: 22,000
8. Wyoming
Quit rate: 3.1%
Number of quits: 9,000
9. Georgia
Quit rate: 2.9%
Number of quits: 143,000
10. South Carolina
Quit rate: 2.9%
Number of quits: 66,000
11. Oklahoma
Quit rate: 2.9%
Number of quits: 50,000
12. Arizona
Quit rate: 2.8%
Number of quits: 88,000
13. Idaho
Quit rate: 2.8%
Number of quits: 24,000
14. Texas
Quit rate: 2.7%
Number of quits: 384,000
15. Florida
Quit rate: 2.7%
Number of quits: 269,000
16. Alabama
Quit rate: 2.7%
Number of quits: 59,000
17. Kentucky
Quit rate: 2.7%
Number of quits: 55,000
18. Utah
Quit rate: 2.7%
Number of quits: 47,000
19. Indiana
Quit rate: 2.6%
Number of quits: 87,000
20. Arkansas
Quit rate: 2.6%
Number of quits: 35,000
