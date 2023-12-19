20 states where the most workers are quitting

States in the Southern U.S. are among those with the most workers quitting their jobs across industries, according to one analysis.

The finding is from Stacker, which used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary October 2023 quit rates. Quit rates are calculated by the bureau as the number of quits during the month as a percentage of the total number of jobs. Stacker used the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed.

Here are the 20 states with the most workers quitting their jobs, according to the analysis:

1. Alaska

Quit rate: 3.4%

Number of quits: 11,000

2. Montana

Quit rate: 3.3%

Number of quits: 17,000

3. Delaware



Quit rate: 3.3%

Number of quits: 16,000

4. Tennessee

Quit rate: 3.2%

Number of quits: 106,000

5. Mississippi

Quit rate: 3.2%

Number of quits: 37,000

6. Louisiana

Quit rate: 3.1%

Number of quits: 61,000

7. West Virginia

Quit rate: 3.1%

Number of quits: 22,000

8. Wyoming

Quit rate: 3.1%

Number of quits: 9,000

9. Georgia

Quit rate: 2.9%

Number of quits: 143,000

10. South Carolina

Quit rate: 2.9%

Number of quits: 66,000

11. Oklahoma

Quit rate: 2.9%

Number of quits: 50,000

12. Arizona

Quit rate: 2.8%

Number of quits: 88,000

13. Idaho

Quit rate: 2.8%

Number of quits: 24,000

14. Texas

Quit rate: 2.7%

Number of quits: 384,000

15. Florida

Quit rate: 2.7%

Number of quits: 269,000

16. Alabama

Quit rate: 2.7%

Number of quits: 59,000

17. Kentucky

Quit rate: 2.7%

Number of quits: 55,000

18. Utah

Quit rate: 2.7%

Number of quits: 47,000

19. Indiana

Quit rate: 2.6%

Number of quits: 87,000

20. Arkansas

Quit rate: 2.6%

Number of quits: 35,000



