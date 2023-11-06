20 cities losing residents

Nearly half of the 20 American cities losing the most residents are located in California, according to a Nov. 2 analysis from SmartAsset.

The financial technology company examined data from the Census Bureau's one-year American Community Surveys for 2022 and 2017 to determine cities' population changes and housing vacancy rates during that five-year time frame. Their study included 343 U.S. cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

These 20 cities saw the largest five-year population declines, according to SmartAsset:

1. Paradise, Nev. — 21% population decrease

2. Jackson, Miss. — 10.4%

3. Aurora, Ill. — 9.4%

4. Highlands Ranch, Colo. — 8.4%

5. Hialeah, Fla. — 8%

6. El Monte, Calif. — 7.9%

7 (tie). San Francisco – 7.8%

7 (tie). East Los Angeles — 7.8%

9. Birmingham, Ala. — 7.7%

10. Santa Ana, Calif. — 7.4%

11. Detroit — 6%

12. Baltimore — 5.7%

13. Beaumont, Texas — 5.5%

14. Glendale, Calif. — 5.3%

15. Miami — 5.1%

16 (tie). San Jose, Calif. — 5%

16 (tie). St. Louis — 5%

18. Inglewood, Calif. — 4.9%

19 (tie). Pasadena, Calif. — 4.8%

19 (tie). Corona, Calif. — 4.8%