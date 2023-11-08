20 best cities for 'snowbirds', 'zoombirds'

Temperate cities in Florida and Texas are about to get an influx of residents, according to a Nov. 8 analysis from StorageCafe.

The storage unit listing site, which frequently reports data on migration trends, reported the top cities for "snowbirds" and "zoombirds" — retirees and remote workers, respectively, who move to warmer climates during the colder winter months.

To craft the list, analysts ranked cities across several factors including recreational opportunities (number of beaches, golf courses and parks), housing availability (cost and availability of seasonal housing), and healthcare accessibility (number of hospitals and medical professionals, Medicare pricing for new patients).

These 20 Southern and Southwestern cities are most snowbird- and zoombird-friendly, per the website:

1. Venice, Fla.

2. Vero Beach, Fla.

3. Fort Pierce, Fla.

4. Naples, Fla.

5. Lake Wales, Fla.

6. Mission, Texas

7. Apache Junction, Ariz.

8. Tarpon Springs, Fla.

9. Fort Myers, Fla.

10. Clermont, Fla.

11. Bartow, Fla.

12. Stuart, Fla.

13. Clearwater, Fla.

14. Kissimmee, Fla.

15. New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

16. Bradenton, Fla.

17. McAllen, Texas

18. Winter Haven, Fla.

19. Leesburg, Fla.

20. Lakeland, Fla.