20 best cities for Gen Z

The best cities for Gen Zers aren't the biggest, according to a recent ranking from Commercial Cafe.

The real estate listing and data provider analyzed information from public sources, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau, to rank U.S. cities on their potential to provide Gen Zers with a strong balance of work and play.

Each city was rated across nine weighted criteria — affordability, jobs for graduates, unemployment rate, school enrollment, percentage of Gen Zers, internet cost, recreational establishments, parks per 10,000 residents, and green commuting — then assigned a comprehensive score.

The following cities received the highest scores in terms of Gen Z liveability and workability:

1 Minneapolis

2. Atlanta

3. Boston

4. Columbus, Ohio

5. Raleigh, N.C.

6. Tucson, Ariz.

7. Austin, Texas

8. Milwaukee

9. Houston

10. Philadelphia

11. Kansas City, Mo.

12. Baltimore

13. Seattle

14. Washington, D.C.

15. Miami

16. Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Fort Worth, Texas

18. Oklahoma City, Okla.

19. Louisville, Ky.

20. San Antonio