180 HCA hospitals by bed count

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest for-profit health systems in the U.S., offloaded three Louisiana hospitals in January, bringing the number of hospitals in its portfolio down to 180 across 19 states and the United Kingdom.

Here's a breakdown of HCA's hospitals by bed count:

Alaska

Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage): 250

California

Riverside Community Hospital: 505

Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose): 474

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks): 386

West Hills Hospital & Medical Center: 260

Regional Medical Center of San Jose: 258

Colorado

Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center (Denver): 680

Rose Medical Center (Denver): 422

The Medical Center of Aurora: 420

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood): 408

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree): 284

North Suburban Medical Center (Thornton): 157

Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital (Aurora): 100

Florida

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital: 545

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis): 527

HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola): 515

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville): 523

HCA Florida Aventura Hospital: 493

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital (Miami): 488

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital: 460

HCA Florida Largo Hospital: 455

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital (Jacksonville): 454

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami): 447

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital (Fort Pierce): 430

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee): 404

HCA Florida Blake Hospital (Bradenton): 383

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital: 365

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville): 350

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital: 340

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital (Fort Walton Beach): 309

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital (St. Petersburg): 307

HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson): 290

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate): 289

HCA Florida Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg): 288

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee): 288

HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital (Panama City): 282

HCA Florida JFK North Hospital (West Palm Beach): 280

HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital (Tamarac): 271

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte): 253

HCA Florida Westside Hospital (Plantation): 250

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital (Sanford): 221

HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital: 215

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital (Port St. Lucie): 207

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital (Loxahatchee): 204

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (Inverness): 204

HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital (part of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital): 201

HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital: 183

HCA Florida University Hospital (Davie): 165

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital: 155

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital (Sun City Center): 138

HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (Sebring): 126

HCA Florida Lake City Hospital: 115

HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital (Okeechobee): 100

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital: 100

HCA Florida Putnam Hospital (Palatka): 99

HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital (Kissimmee): 76

HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville): 65

Oviedo Medical Center: 64

UCF Lake Nona Hospital (Orlando): 64

Georgia

Memorial Health University Medical Center (Savannah): 655

Doctors Hospital (Augusta): 354

Memorial Satilla Health (Waycross): 231

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin): 190

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital (Vidalia): 57

Idaho

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls): 292

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell): 150

Indiana

Terre Haute Regional Hospital: 278

Kansas

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita): 760

Overland Park Regional Medical Center: 351

Menorah Medical Center (Overland Park): 190

Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER (Wichita): 99

Kentucky

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green): 211

Frankfort Regional Medical Center: 173

Louisiana

Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandira): 380

Missouri

Research Medical Center (Kansas City): 590

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence): 285

Belton Regional Medical Center: 85

Lee's Summit Medical Center: 80

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington): 32

Nevada

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas): 834

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas): 425

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas): 265

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Regional Hospital: 234

Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester): 112

Parkland Medical Center (Derry): 86

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville): 815

Trident Medical Center (Charleston): 451

Transylvania Regional Hospital (Brevard): 92

CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital (Asheville): 80

Mission Hospital McDowell (Marion) 65

Angel Medical Center (Franklin): 59

Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (Spruce Pine): 46

Highlands-Cashiers Hospital (Highlands): 24

South Carolina

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach): 403

Colleton Medical Center (Walterboro): 135

Tennessee

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville): 741

TriStar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville): 286

Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga): 275

TriStar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage): 218

Parkridge Valley Hospital (Chattanooga): 172

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center: 159

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson): 157

Parkridge East Hospital (Chattanooga): 128

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center (Nashville): 127

TriStar Skyline Madison Campus (Madison): 121

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna): 119

TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center (Springfield): 109

Parkridge West Hospital (Jasper): 70

Pinewood Springs (Columbia): 60

Texas

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 996

Medical City Dallas: 986

Corpus Christi Medical Center: 631

Medical City Plano: 603

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster): 532

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center: 444

St. David's Medical Center (Austin): 435

Medical City Arlington: 433

St. David's North Austin Medical Center: 426

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood: 419

HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest (Houston): 417

The Woman's Hospital of Texas (Houston): 403

Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant (San Antonio): 383

Methodist Hospital Metropolitan (San Antonio): 378

St. David's South Austin Medical Center: 368

Del Sol Medical Center (El Paso): 359

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball: 350

Medical City Fort Worth: 348

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast (Pasadena): 341

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe: 332

Rio Grande Regional Hospital (McAllen): 310

Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso): 296

Methodist Hospital Stone Oak (San Antonio): 287

Medical City McKinney: 285

HCA Houston Healthcare West (Houston): 273

Methodist Hospital Northeast (Live Oak): 237

HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland (Texas City): 222

Valley Regional Medical Center (Brownsville): 214

Medical City Denton: 208

Medical City Lewisville: 186

St. David's Round Rock Medical Center: 175

Medical City North Hills (North Richland Hills): 164

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress: 163

Medical City Green Oaks Hospital (Dallas): 124

Methodist Hospital Texsan (San Antonio): 120

St. David's Georgetown Hospital: 118

Medical City Weatherford: 103

Medical City Las Colinas (Irving): 100

Medical City Alliance (Fort Worth): 99

Heart Hospital of Austin: 72

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (San Antonio): 67

Medical City Frisco: 61

HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland: 53

St. David's Surgical Hospital (Austin): 46

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston): 42

Utah

St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City): 308

Ogden Regional Medical Center: 232

Lakeview Hospital (Bountiful): 125

Mountain View Hospital (Payson): 124

Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem): 122

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper): 59

Brigham City Community Hospital: 40

Cache Valley Hospital (North Logan): 28

Virginia

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond): 767

CJW Medical Center (Richmond): 758

LewisGale Medical Center (Salem): 506

Reston Hospital Center: 247

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany (Low Moor): 205

TriCities Hospital (Hopewell): 147

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski: 147

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (Blacksburg): 146

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (Fredericksburg): 137

StoneSprings Hospital Center (Dulles): 124

Dominion Hospital (Falls Church): 116

United Kingdom

The Wellington Hospital (London): 252

London Bridge Hospital (London): 124

The Princess Grace Hospital (London): 119

The Harley Street Clinic (London): 112

The Portland Hospital for Women and Children (London): 98

Lister Hospital (London): 60

*The Wilmslow Hospital (Wilmslow): 5

*In partnership with the National Health Service