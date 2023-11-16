16 health systems named Military Friendly Employers

Kelly Gooch -

Several health systems made the 21st annual list of Military Friendly Employers.

To make the list, organizations must successfully complete the Military Friendly Employers portion of the Military Friendly Companies survey to verify that they meet at least three out of 10 benchmarks. The benchmarks range from having a new hire retention rate for veterans above 50% to encouraging veterans and service members to self-identify through means that go beyond a survey or a voluntary self-identification form.

More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for designation, and Military Friendly ratings are owned by Viqtory, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Each company on the list is named a top 10, gold, silver or bronze Military Friendly employer. The categories for the  Military Friendly Companies survey is over $5 billion annual revenue; $1 billion to $5 billion annual revenue; $500 million to $1 billion annual revenue; government/nonprofit; and less than $500 million. More information about the methodology is available here

Here are the health systems that were recognized as Military Friendly Employers, along with their award level and category. All companies below are under the health and pharmaceutical services industry.

Ascension (St. Louis)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)
Nonprofit/government
Bronze

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Nonprofit/government
Top 10

Cleveland Clinic
Nonprofit/government 
Gold

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
Over $5 billion
Gold

Highmark Health (Pittsburgh)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
Nonprofit/government
Top 10

Riverside Healthcare (Kankakee, Ill.)
Nonprofit/government
Gold

Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)
Nonprofit/government
Silver

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Nonprofit/government
Top 10

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)
Nonprofit/government
Silver

UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Nonprofit/government
Top 10

















