15 wealthiest counties in the US

California and Virginia are each home to four of America's richest counties, according to a recent ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

The publication ranked U.S. counties by median household income using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey estimates from 2018 to 2022.

According to the survey, 116 counties or county equivalents had median household incomes above six figures. These 15 counties were the wealthiest:

1. Loudoun County, Va. — $170,463 median household income

2. Falls Church, Va. — $164,536

3. Santa Clara County, Calif. — $153,792

4. San Mateo County, Calif. — $149,907

5. Fairfax County, Va. — $145,165

6. Marin County, Calif. — $142,019

7. Howard County, Md. — $140,971

8. Douglas County, Colo. — $139,010

9. Nassau County, N.Y. — $137,709

10. Arlington County, Va. — $137,387

11. San Francisco County, Calif. — $136,689

12. Los Alamos County, N.M. — $135,801

13. Nantucket County, Mass. — $135,590

14. Hunterdon County, N.J. — $133,534

15. Somerset County, N.J. — $131,948