15 best, worst cities to retire

A third of the top 15 cities to retire are in Florida, according to WalletHub's annual ranking of more than 180 cities for retirement friendliness, which includes healthcare metrics.

Each city was graded equally across four metrics — affordability, social activities, quality of life and healthcare — with 45 factors weighing into the final score. For the healthcare score, some of the dimensions were healthcare facilities per capita, family medicine physicians per 10,000 residents 65 and older, and life expectancy.

Here are the 15 best and 15 worst cities to retire, according to WalletHub's study:

The best

1. Tampa, Fla.

2. Scottsdale, Ariz.

3. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4. Orlando, Fla.

5. Miami

6. Casper, Wyo.

7. Denver

8. Cincinnati

9. Charleston, S.C.

10. Atlanta

11. San Francisco

12. St. Petersburg, Fla.

13. Wilmington, Del.

14. Minneapolis

15. Las Vegas

The worst

168. Spokane, Wash.

169. Tacoma, Wash.

170. Fontana, Calif.

171. Fresno, Calif.

172. Aurora, Ill.

173. Baltimore

174. Vancouver, Wash.

175. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

176. Wichita, Kan.

177. Bridgeport, Conn.

178. Detroit

179. San Bernardino, Calif.

180. Bakersfield, Calif.

181. Newark, N.J.

182. Stockton, Calif.