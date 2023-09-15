10 most entrepreneurial cities: LinkedIn

There are many places to start a business, but there are 10 metropolitan areas where there has been significant growth in people doing so, according to a new analysis.

The finding is from LinkedIn, which examined metropolitan areas and growth in their Company Formation Index from June to August 2023, compared with the same period last year. CFI is the three-month average count of unique companies on LinkedIn, measured by the number of LinkedIn members who added a new founder position to their profile, indexed to the corresponding number in 2016, the social media platform said. Analysts only included LinkedIn members who added a founder position in the same month that the new job started.

In the past 12 months, here are 10 metropolitan areas where there has been significant growth in people starting their own businesses, according to the analysis:

1. Atlanta

2. Austin, Texas

3. Seattle

4. San Francisco

5. Chicago

6. Boston

7. Miami-Fort Lauderdale

8. New York City

9. Los Angeles

10. Denver

To read more about the analysis, click here.