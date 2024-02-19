10 'loneliest' cities in America

In 24 American cities, at least 40% of the population lives alone.

That figure comes from Chamber of Commerce, an organization offering resources for small business owners and entrepreneurs. It recently analyzed Census Bureau data for more than 170 U.S. cities with a population of at least 150,000, and ranked them according to the percentage of the population living in one-person households.

Since the pandemic, the number of Americans who live alone has grown; 2.4 million more people live by themselves today than in 2019, per the report.

Twenty-nine percent of U.S. households are single-person. But in some cities — like these top 10 — those rates are nearly double:

1. Washington, D.C. — 48.6% of the population lives alone

2. Birmingham, Ala. — 48.2%

3. St. Louis — 47.5%

4. Atlanta — 47%

5. Cleveland — 46.2%

6. Pittsburgh — 46.1%

7. Cincinnati — 44.2%

8. Alexandria, Va. — 43.6%

9. Minneapolis — 43.5%

10. Richmond, Va. — 42.9%