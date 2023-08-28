10 hardest-working states

North Dakota is the hardest-working state, while New Mexico is the least hard-working, according to a WalletHub report.

WalletHub compared all 50 states on direct work factors — average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused and more — and indirect work factors, such as average commute time, volunteer hours and share of workers with multiple jobs. The scores were combined and graded on a 100-point scale.

Alaska, Texas, North Dakota, Wyoming and Louisiana ranked as the states with the highest average workweek hours.

Here are the top hardest-working states: