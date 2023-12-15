10 best, worst states for Gen Z

The best states for Generation Z are spread across the U.S., from New Hampshire to Washington, while Southern states, including Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia, score least favorably, according to one analysis.

The findings are from research firm HubScore — which used 29 metrics to compare the 50 states across four primary categories: quality of life; wellness; work and education; and affordability. Metrics ranged from availability of mental health providers to cost of living. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 best states for Gen Z, according to the analysis:

1. New Hampshire

2. Massachusetts

3. Washington

4. Utah

5. Montana

6. Minnesota

7. Nebraska

8. Maine

9. Connecticut

10. Wyoming

Here are the 10 worst states for Gen Z, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. Alabama

3. West Virginia

4. New Mexico

5. Louisiana

6. South Carolina

7. Arkansas

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Arizona

