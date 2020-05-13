Wuhan testing all residents after new coronavirus cases emerge

After six new coronavirus cases emerged in Wuhan, China, over the weekend, officials said the city will test all its residents for the virus over a period of 10 days, CNN reports.

The new cluster of cases were the first to emerge in the city after 35 consecutive days, and none of them were imported from abroad. City officials plan to use nucleic acid testing to determine whether the infection is spreading in the city again. In 10 days, about 11 million people could be tested.

The city where the new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged implemented a 76-day lockdown that was lifted April 8. Since then, it gradually has returned to normal, though several businesses are still closed.

More articles on public health:

5,300 excess deaths in New York City may be tied to pandemic, CDC says

Coronavirus pandemic cut organ transplants in half in US, new analysis shows

Twitter to label, remove misleading COVID-19 content

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.