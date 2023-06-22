Wuhan scientists fell ill with unknown illness in early days of COVID-19: WSJ

Three scientists who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill with an unspecified sickness in November 2019, refueling the debate over the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, according to a June 20 report from The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal learned of the information from current and former U.S. officials, who said the researchers had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or a seasonal illness, though the nature of their sickness has not been firmly established. Ben Hu, a prominent coronavirus researcher, is among the scientists who fell ill and was working on projects funded by the U.S. government in Wuhan at the time, according to the report.

In March, President Joe Biden signed a bill directing the federal government to declassify as much information about the pandemic's origins as possible. More information is expected to be declassified soon, though it is unclear if that intelligence will include details on the three researchers.

U.S. agencies have opposing conclusions on the pandemic's origins. In late February, the Energy Department identified a lab leak as the most likely cause, though officials said the conclusion was made with "low confidence." The FBI has made the same conclusion with "moderate" confidence, while fourth other intelligence agencies conclude with low confidence that the virus arose naturally.

