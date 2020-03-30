WHO publishes resources for managing healthcare services amid pandemic

The World Health Organization has published a guidebook to help countries maintain essential health services while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said March 30.

Vaccine-preventable and treatable conditions increased dramatically amid previous outbreaks, Dr. Tedros said. The published guidelines include targeted, immediate actions to reorganize and maintain access to necessary health services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

WHO also published a detailed manual on how COVID-19 treatment facilities should be set up and managed. The manual includes structural design, infection control measures and ventilation systems.

The manual contains instructions for multiple scenarios, such as how to set up screening and triage using a repurposed building or a tent; how to set up community facilities to care for mild patients; and how to set up a treatment center by repurposing hospital wards or entire hospitals, or by setting up a new hospital in a tent.

