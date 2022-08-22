Where long COVID-19 stands: 4 thoughts from Dr. Eric Topol 

Researchers' efforts to unravel the mysteries surrounding long COVID-19 are beginning to pay off, Eric Topol, MD, wrote for The Los Angeles Times Aug. 21.

Dr. Topol, the founder and director of La Jolla, Calif.-based Scripps Research Translational Institute, pointed to recent studies that have lent new insights into long COVID-19, including one examining factors that could lead to lingering symptoms.

Despite the progress, Dr. Topol wrote, more work is needed to understand the origins of long COVID-19 and treatment options.

"While these studies have helped illuminate potential biomarkers, we still do not have one that has been validated in large numbers of people with long COVID, which is essential to provide an objective measure," he wrote. "Large studies will also be needed to determine effectiveness of treatments inspired by these findings."

Dr. Topol also said long COVID-19 will be "the enduring, major public health complication" that the U.S. "failed to address in a timely and aggressive manner" once the pandemic shifts to endemic.