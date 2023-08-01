What health experts believe may help boost vaccine uptake this fall

Health experts anticipate confusion over risk levels, COVID-19 fatigue and a number of other factors to hinder uptake of new vaccines this fall. Something that could help? Health officials and providers sharing the message that COVID-19 shots, like the flu shot, are likely to become routine, CNBC reported July 31.

"People might be more open to making this a normal part of what they do," Jen Kates, PhD, senior vice president of KFF, told CNBC. "That contrasts with what we've seen in the past where there are different vaccines, different timing, different age groups and something new to consider every few months."

There's some data to support this. According to findings from a KFF poll in April, more than half of respondents said they would likely get an annual COVID-19 shot if it was offered like an annual flu shot.

New shots targeting omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 are slated to be ready in September. While experts are betting on a trio of vaccines to stave off a repeat of last year's "tripledemic" that strained the healthcare system, they recognize it will be an uphill battle to encourage people to get the updated shots.

"It's this perception of the individual. 'Why should I get another booster? What is my risk? Why should I do it? Is it really worth doing now, or later?'" Brad Pollock, PhD, chair of UC Davis Health's department of public health sciences in Sacramento, told the news outlet. "I think everybody’s confused. And when they're confused, they probably will do nothing until there's more clarity."